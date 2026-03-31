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The White Lotus season 4 reveals further cast additions including Austin Powers star
The White Lotus season 4 has added even more famous faces to its sprawling cast, including Hollywood legends Heather Graham and Rosie Perez.
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Published: Tuesday, 31 March 2026 at 11:31 am
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