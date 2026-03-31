The White Lotus season 4 has added even more familiar faces to its ensemble cast, which now looks primed to be perhaps the most star-studded entry yet.

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The anthology series whisks viewers away to luxurious branches of the eponymous hotel chain, following super-rich guests, put upon employees and shady criminal forces operating under the surface.

The third instalment appeared to bring closure to the show's most prominent overarching storyline, that being the romance and betrayal between heiress Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) and her treacherous husband, Greg (Jon Gries).

Excitingly, that leaves a clear path for season 4 to go in virtually any direction that showrunner Mike White sees fit – and he's recruited a flurry of stars to realise his top secret vision.

The latest names to join the party (per Deadline) include Austin Powers and Twin Peaks icon Heather Graham, who currently appears in newly released horror flick They Will Kill You, plus The Flight Attendant and Birds of Prey star Rosie Perez.

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Up and coming talent Ben Schnetzer has also been cast, hot off the premiere of his Taylor Sheridan drama The Madison.

As was the case with previous chapters, The White Lotus season 4 will boast an international cast, reflecting both the residents of its picturesque setting and the holidaymakers who have travelled far and wide to be there.

In this case, that appears to include Scandinavian duo Tobias Santelmann (Detective Hole, The Last Kingdom) and Frida Gustavsson (Vikings: Valhalla).

Meanwhile, French actor Laura Smet (Fauda, Call My Agent!) could potentially be a fit for the manager of this latest White Lotus resort, as filming is reported to be taking place in Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera.

(L-R) Red carpet photos of Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer and Tobias Santelmann. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for RFK Ripple Of Hope / Karwai Tang / WireImage / Rune Hellestad - Corbis / Getty Images

Of course, the roles held by each character are currently being kept firmly under wraps, so any theories put forward are entirely speculative for now.

These six actors join a sprawling ensemble that also includes British legends Helena Bonham Carter (Agatha Christie's Seven Dials) and Steve Coogan (Alan Partridge), plus Marvel stars Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) and Chloe Bennet (Agents of SHIELD).

The White Lotus season 4 does not yet have a confirmed release date, but we'll bring you further updates on the production as they come in.

The White Lotus is available on Sky Atlantic, NOW and HBO Max.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

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