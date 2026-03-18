More reservations have been booked for The White Lotus season 4, with Marvel veterans Kumail Nanjiani and Chloe Bennet among the new cast additions.

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The new instalment of the HBO comedy drama, production on which is expected to begin soon, is expected to come to our screens at some point in 2027.

Alongside Nanjiani (Eternals) and Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), other new actors joining the cast as guest stars include Max Greenfield (New Girl), Charlie Hall (The Sex Lives of College Girls) and Jarrad Paul (Free Bert).

Deadline reports that Greenfield will play a character called Mitchell, while Bennet’s character will be named Brynn and Hall’s will be called Zach.

The new names join previously announced cast members Sandra Bernhard, Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig and Chris Messina.

Kumail Nanjiani in Eternals.

AJ Michalka, Dylan Ennis, Vincent Cassel, Corentin Fila and Nadia Tereszkiewicz have also been previously announced as major players. Details of their roles are also being kept under wraps.

While plot details are yet to be revealed, we do know that the next instalment of Mike White’s hit series, which has previously transported viewers to Hawaii, Italy and, most recently, Thailand, will take place in France, with locations set to include Paris and a luxury hotel called Château de la Messardière on the Côte d’Azur.

White previously said he didn’t want season 4 to have the same crashing waves aesthetic as previous seasons, explaining: "For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular, but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels."

The White Lotus seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

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