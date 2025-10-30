The White Lotus is closing in on shooting locations for its much-anticipated fourth season, which sees the hit drama break away from the luxury hotel chain it has partnered with from the beginning.

Created by Mike White, the anthology series takes place at a different branch of the fictional White Lotus resort chain in each season, introducing us to a different cohort of privileged and oblivious holidaymakers every time.

Following earlier trips to Hawaii and Sicily, this year's third season whisked us away to Koh Samui, Thailand, and seemingly wrapped up some lingering plot threads relating to Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) and Greg (Jon Gries).

It leaves the door wide open for speculation as to what could happen in season 4, but Variety reports that the setting for the next chapter looks almost certain to be the French Riviera.

In a surprise twist, however, the industry trade states that HBO has not renewed its partnership with The Four Seasons, which had provided its properties as White Lotus resorts in all three previous seasons.

It could mean that the next chapter in the show has a slightly different look to it, although there's no doubt that it will be just as lavish and opulent as it ever has been.

It isn't yet clear where exactly on the French Riviera these latest episodes will shoot, but the show will reportedly split its time between the coastal region and Paris – mirroring how season 3 jumped between Koh Samui and Bangkok.

The production has scouted two prestigious venues in the French capital city, although it isn't yet confirmed which – if any – will get the highly sought after gig.

An exterior view of the Hotel Ritz Paris. Julien M Hekimian / Getty Images

The properties looked at, according to Variety, are the five-star hotels Le Lutetia (in Saint-Germain des Pres), and the Ritz Paris (in the 1st arrondissement), which is considered one of the fanciest hotels on the planet.

Both venues have a rich history and a long list of famous guests, ranging from Charlie Chaplin and Ernest Hemingway (at Le Lutetia) to Coco Chanel and F Scott Fitzgerald (at the Ritz).

Expect concrete details to emerge in the near future as The White Lotus season 4 eyes a filming start date next year, with casting to be announced in due course too.

The White Lotus seasons 1-3 are available on Sky and NOW.

