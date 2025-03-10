Following those early scenes, there's more uncomfortable nudity between Ratliff family members in The White Lotus season 3 episode 4, although at least this time it could credibly be explained as an embarrassing accident.

On the fourth day of his family's Thai vacation, patriarch Timothy (Jason Isaacs) wakes up in a stupor after taking his wife's anti-anxiety medication in response to the criminal investigation awaiting him back home.

After popping a couple more pills, he sits in the living room of their lavish villa as his wife, Victoria (Parker Posey), and their three children all set about starting their day.

A passing mention of the exclusive country club which the Ratliffs frequent causes Tim to ponder what his fellow members will think when reports of his financial crimes hit the press.

His family, who remain unaware of the storm headed their way, are initially confused by his mumbling. That morphs into shock and horror as an exasperated Tim raises his hands to his face, inadvertently opening his robe and flashing everyone in the room.

(L-R) Sarah Catherine Hook. Sam Nivola, Parker Posey and Jason Isaacs in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

Daughter Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) is first to scream and cover her eyes, followed closely by youngest son Lochlan, while a stunned Saxon simply stares in bemusement, before laughing at his siblings' discomfort.

Victoria rolls her eyes and chuckles, appearing not particularly fazed by the incident – after all, she's more concerned about her missing medication, which somehow hasn't yet been connected with her husband's out-of-sorts behaviour.

The full-frontal moment recalls a viral scene from The White Lotus season 2, in which Theo James's character Cameron undresses in the presence of Aubrey Plaza's Harper.

In that case, a prosthetic penis was used to spare the actor having to bare all, with that same approach presumably taken here for another scene that seems designed for internet viral-ity.

The White Lotus is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

