But it seems that the question of whether Joan and Morse will make it work will have to be left on the back burner for now, after Shaun Evans revealed that Sara Vickers, the actress who plays Joan, won't be returning for series 7.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Evans was asked whether Joan would return in the upcoming season. "Not in this series," he revealed, "Only for good news really: Sarah had a baby this time, and so she was unavailable for filming, alas."

However, he added that Vickers would "definitely be back, she's part of the family," confirming that viewers will see the return of Joan in future seasons.

Endeavour series seven airs on ITV at 8pm on Sundays