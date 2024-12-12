Jack’s storylines on Waterloo Road involved him keeping the school afloat during some of its most difficult early years, as well as enjoying a fling with French teacher Steph Haydock (Denise Welch), feuding with wayward pupil Lewis Seddon (Craig Fitzpatrick) and holding iconic character Izzie Redpath (Jill Halfpenny) in his arms as she passed away following an accidental stabbing.

New episodes will see the actor return to the show as a counsellor back living in Manchester but no longer working in education.

A new clip released via the BBC shows new headteacher Dame Stella Drake (Lindsey Coulson) seeking Jack’s help as she struggles with the pressures of leading the academy.

On his return, Merrells said: "I left the OG series of Waterloo Road in 2006 with very fond memories of building a character in such a great ensemble and with such an important story.

"When I saw the renewed interest from another generation - who weren’t born when we made the original - I was heartened and surprised."

He continued: "Jack Rimmer was probably my favourite long-running character I’ve played on television, and going back for this new incarnation to tell this story of who Jack has become over the intervening years has been an absolute pleasure.

"It’s a different building, but the same ethos, drama, humour and integrity are still in place. It felt like coming home."

Cameron Roach, founder of Rope Ladder Fiction and exec producer for Waterloo Road, added: "The very possibility of Jason reviving the character of Jack Rimmer has always excited our writing team, to see it happen has been explosive.

"We know how much the OG fans will love the reappearance of Jack, but for the new era it brings incredible story twists that fans new and old will enjoy. The cast and crew have loved Jason's return to the show and we know the audience will too."

Merrells won’t be the first original star to reprise his role in the hit show since its return to the BBC.

Other returning faces have included Chlo Charles played by Katie Griffiths, Janeece Bryant played by Chelsee Healey, Andrew Treneman played by Jamie Glover, Mika Grainger played by Lauren Drummond, Kim Campbell played by Angela Griffin, and Donte Charles played by Adam Thomas.

Waterloo Road season 15 will begin airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in February 2025. Seasons 1 to 14 are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

