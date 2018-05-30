It centres around the Argyll family, who are trying to move on after the brutal murder of their mother.

70% of RadioTimes.com readers said they enjoyed the show, with many more taking to social media to praise the writers for their work in crafting a genuinely befuddling mystery.

"Really enjoyed it," Amelia Coffen wrote on the Radio Times facebook page. "I don't know the story so I'm enjoying watching things unfold. Very much looking forward to the next episode."

More like this

Lucy Bolton added on Twitter: "Gorgeous costumes, luscious food and drink styling, terrific cast, and promising mysteries! Loved it."

However, many users also reported that the frequent jumps backwards and forwards in time made the drama difficult to follow.

"Sorry, I thought it too clever for its own good, I found it confusing on several occasions," user @PAFCSam wrote on Twitter. "Probably won't watch part 2."

Check out the best reactions to episode 1 below.

The Good:

The Bad:

The confused:

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 2 April 2018