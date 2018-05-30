Viewers are already hooked on "brilliant" Ordeal By Innocence adaptation
The latest Agatha Christie adaptation went down a treat - though some viewers were left confused
The BBC's latest Agatha Christie adaptation, Ordeal By Innocence, debuted last night - and it went down a treat with viewers.
The whodunnit stars Bill Nighy, Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson, Matthew Goode and Christian Cook, the latter of whom was subbed in to replace Ed Westwick after the 30-year-old actor had been accused by two women of historical sexual assaults. (Allegations by two other women followed, in mid-November and earlier this month, to which neither the actor nor his representatives have yet publicly responded.)
It centres around the Argyll family, who are trying to move on after the brutal murder of their mother.
70% of RadioTimes.com readers said they enjoyed the show, with many more taking to social media to praise the writers for their work in crafting a genuinely befuddling mystery.
"Really enjoyed it," Amelia Coffen wrote on the Radio Times facebook page. "I don't know the story so I'm enjoying watching things unfold. Very much looking forward to the next episode."
More like this
Lucy Bolton added on Twitter: "Gorgeous costumes, luscious food and drink styling, terrific cast, and promising mysteries! Loved it."
However, many users also reported that the frequent jumps backwards and forwards in time made the drama difficult to follow.
"Sorry, I thought it too clever for its own good, I found it confusing on several occasions," user @PAFCSam wrote on Twitter. "Probably won't watch part 2."
Check out the best reactions to episode 1 below.
The Good:
The Bad:
The confused:
This article was originally published on 2 April 2018