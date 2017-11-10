"I told the guy I was seeing that I got raped, Mark Salling, and when he found out by who he pretended not to know him, then blamed me for it and broke it off with me," she claimed, adding that she chose to make the allegation public after reading actress Kristina Cohen's claim that she was sexually assaulted by Westwick earlier this week.

Gossip Girl and White Gold actor Westwick denied the allegation on Twitter, saying, "It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude that I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct."

He added, "I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible."

Wynn's allegation is the second to emerge online this week; on Tuesday 7th November actress Kristina Cohen wrote an account on Facebook claiming that she had been raped by Westwick during a visit to his house in 2014. According to US publication Deadline, Cohen has filed a report with Los Angeles police. Westwick denies the allegation.

Westwick, who is set to appear in the BBC’s Agatha Christie drama Ordeal by Innocence this Christmas, addressed the first allegation on Twitter with the short statement: “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

The two allegations come against the backdrop of numerous claims of sexual harassment against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, House of Cards star Kevin Spacey and US comedian Louis CK.