According to US publication Deadline, Cohen filed a police report on Tuesday at the LAPD's Hollywood Division. The report said that the "suspect forced victim to have sexual intercourse inside his residence... three years ago."

Westwick, who recently starred in BBC3 comedy White Gold and is set to appear in BBC Agatha Christie drama Ordeal by Innocence this Christmas, addressed the allegations on Twitter with the short statement: "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape."

In a long Facebook post, Cohen wrote that she had visited Westwick's home while dating a producer, and after becoming uncomfortable had decided to take a nap.

Her account of the alleged incident reads: "I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to fuck me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me."

The allegation comes against the backdrop of numerous claims of sexual harassment against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and House of Cards star Kevin Spacey.