Although both shows are tense thrillers set in the world of the police, and despite the fact that she has donned somewhat similar uniforms across both series, McClure has explained that there is a key difference between her new character and Kate Fleming.

Vicky McClure is back on our screens tonight in the first episode of ITV drama Trigger Point – and ahead of the debut, she has reiterated that the new show is a very different proposition to Line of Duty .

"She's not a copper; she couldn’t arrest anyone if she wanted to," she said during an appearance on Friday's Graham Norton Show. "She has to have a police officer by her at all times, she's a bomb disposal expert."

The Big RT Interview: Read our Vicky McClure Trigger Point interview

Another difference is that whereas in Line of Duty McClure is one of three main stars – alongside Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar – here she is very much taking the lead, and she said that that change made it an interesting experience.

"It really took me by surprise," she explained. "I felt like a crew member by the end. I was really up for it and the challenges I got in there; Lana’s story was all there, there was so much for me to do.

She added, "In the Met there aren’t any female bomb disposal experts. Until you get up close and personal you don’t know what happening or what's going on."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

These comments echo the sentiments of Line of Duty boss and Trigger Point producer Jed Mercurio, who stressed the differences between the shows towards the end of 2021.

"We're very proud of our collaboration on Line of Duty, and obviously thrilled with the way in which that series has connected with such a large audience," he said. "But I think that the audience [of Trigger Point] will realise that this is a very different piece of work."

But he added, "You know, it's great if people come to [Trigger Point] because they love Vicky from Line of Duty, and they want to see her in this particular role. So that would be lovely if it gives the show more attention."

Read more on Trigger Point:

Advertisement

Trigger Point begins on ITV at 9pm tonight (23rd January). See what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.