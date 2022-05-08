James' arrival will surely create a different dynamic for Sanjeev Bhaskar's DI Sunny Khan on the show, so when RadioTimes.com and other press caught up with Bhaskar on the BAFTA TV Awards 2022 red carpet, we asked the actor about exactly that.

Bhaskar teased that in the new season "Sinéad's character has come in as Sunny's boss and it's not the best place that Sunny would wish to be in. So let's just say that's where they kick off."

When she was cast Keenan called Bhaskar "brilliant and incredibly lovely" and said: "I’m hoping that if I play my cards right I might even get to take a peek in Sunny’s backpack!”

Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar at a readthrough for Unforgotten ITV

Continuing to discuss what viewers can expect from season 5 while on the red carpet, Bhaskar said: "It sort of continues the story a little bit from series four so Sunny is dealing with a degree of grief, the loss of his friend and partner, so that has an impact on this story.

"In terms of format it's very similar to the others, but there's a range of ages in the suspects, which I don't think has happened before. They're quite different so that's kind of interesting too."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Unforgotten was nominated for the Drama Series award at this year's BAFTAs, alongside Manhunt: The Night Stalker, Vigil and In My Skin, the latter of which took home the prize.

Advertisement

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Unforgotten season 5 will air on ITV. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on the ITV Hub. Visit our TV Guide to discover what else you can watch tonight, or find all the latest news on our Drama hub.