- In the Flesh could be resurrected on-demand says the man who helped saved Ripper Street

14:20pm Here's an interesting tidbit (titbit? I'm never sure...) from – you guessed it – last night's NTAs: Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes says he'll stop writing the show to concentrate on his new US period drama The Guilded Age, but that "one or two familiar faces" from Downton might just turn up...



14:00pm Sheridan Smith was one of the stories of last night's NTAs. She got stuck in traffic and missed picking up her Best Drama Performance award until half way through the show. We talked to a happy but teary Sheridan backstage...

13:45pm Peggy Mitchell is set to get a taste of her own medicine when she returns to the Queen Vic for the EastEnders' 30th anniversary next month. “I tell her to ‘get outta my pub!'" new landlord Danny Dyer told us at the NTAs last night.

“She gets a bit lairy, she starts smashing the gaff up so I have to throw her out,” adds Danny. And it must be true – we've got it on video...

13:30pm Back to the NTAs for a moment and here's EastEnders' Ian Beale meeting footballing legend Thierry Henry. The encounter lasted just milliseconds but nevertheless left actor Adam Woodyatt literally cheering with delight...

13:05pm BREAKING: We have a message coming in for the United States of America from Benedict Cumberbatch. Please hold...

12:44pm And if you did watch Wolf Hall, a more pertinent question might be, did you see it? Because it turns out some viewers were struggling to make out what was going on in the dingy drama. Forget mumblegate, welcome to candlegate...

What about you, were you squinting through Wolf Hall last night (and I don't mean to try and see the codpieces...)?

12:23pm Wolf Hall is a ratings hit... the star-studded BBC2 drama pulled in a whopping 3.9m viewers last night making it BBC2's best performing drama launch in a decade. Did you watch?

12:16pm Just when you thought you could safely tuck into your tuna mayonnaise cob in peace, we have BREAKING NEWS! Apparently the broadcaster (and bringer of joy to the lives of millions) Jeremy Kyle has met his match. The Mirror reports he was recently so exasperated by a man called Trevor he was forced to lie down during a show. Incredible, Earth shattering... and you heard it here... second...

11:54am It's nearly lunchtime - so it's probably about time we got down to some serious business... Celebrity Big Brother. Katie Price has recently entered the house to replace the 40 or so (perhaps an exaggeration) celebrities who have either been chucked out or walked out in this brilliantly entertaining series on Channel 5. And it's the perfect time for Pricey says CBB host Emma Willis... What do you think? Is the price right, or would you pay NOT to watch these "celeb" antics?

11:41am Oh, who's this? It's only the man co-writing Star Trek 3...

11:31am Probably high time we had a videobomb, right? It's like a photobomb... but on video (who knew!?). Here's what happens when David Tennant does it to Keith Lemon



11:11am Phew, let's take a quick break from Nation Television Award fallout for a minute...

So, have you had your say on the BBC proposal to move BBC3 online yet? What do you think about that?

Yesterday, the BBC Trust website wobbled a bit as "thousands" flocked in.

10:43amAnd here's the lovely David Tennant telling us about the "sensory overload" caused by winning the Special Recognition Award...

10:30am First up, here's what Ant and Dec thought of their "ludicrous" 14th Entertainment Presenter win in a row (anyone else think having two of them is cheating?) plus the prospect of Simon Cowell vs David Walliams in the TV Judge category...

10:20am On its way very shortly, the first of our behind-the-scenes reports from last night's National Television Awards...

10:00am Right it's 10 of the clock precisely. That's the time we have another look at what's going on on Twitter (I've just decided). And so that you don't have to move from this page (never move from this page, ever), let's have a recap of some of those top trends...

#WolfHall: The adaptation of Hilary Mantel's (Booker Prize-winning, don't you know) historical dramas came to BBC2 last night, with Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell and Damian Lewis as Henry VIII. If you missed it – or just lost track of all those men in tights (no shame in that) – here's a recap of the major players and our beginner's guide to the show.

And more importantly, here's what everyone thought of the codpieces (or lack of them...)

#NTAs: On an emotional awards night, David Tennant was surprised to receive a Special Recognition gong (and gave a very sweet speech).

No-one was surprised when Ant and Dec won Entertainment Presenter for the 14th time in a row (except maybe them).

And there were tributes and tears for Corrie star Anne Kirkbride (aka Deirdre Barlow) who passed away this week.

9:46am If you're a regular visitor to RadioTimes.com, you'll be aware that we are closely following developments in the proposed move of BBC3 online and the impact that may have on specific shows.

One of those shows is zombie drama In the Flesh, which has now officially been cancelled by BBC3 but which – thanks to one of the most dedicated fandoms you're every likely to come across – may still have a chance of being resurrected.

Our own James Gill spoke to Ripper Street exec producer Will Gould, who was involved in brokering the deal with Amazon Prime to bring back BBC1 period drama Ripper Street, and he says the campaign to save In the Flesh is the best he's seen since then...

9:25am Remember earlier when I said "on a lighter note..."? Remember even earlier than that when I mentioned the possibility of occasional silliness? Well, on an even lighter note, here's something a little bit silly...

There are leggings with Benedict Cumberbatch's face on them.

Who needs an NTA, right Benedict? This is when you know you've really arrived...

Here, our own Jonathan Holmes asks 11 important questions about this phenomenon...

9:10am Back to the NTAs for a minute (scroll down for some of the main news so far): RadioTimes.com was on the red carpet and backstage with the stars and I'll be bringing you exclusive coverage from that later this morning. That will include video interviews with some of the winners and even a few words from Mr Special Achievement himself, David Tennant.

8:50am On a lighter note, viewers tuning in to watch Damian Lewis and co in Hilary Mantel adaptation Wolf Hall on BBC2 last night were interested in more than the pressing political matters at the court of King Henry VIII.

Many seemed to have developed a fixation on the actors' codpieces....

Not one codpiece of note yet #WolfHall — Laura Harcourt (@LJRHW) January 21, 2015

And barely a codpiece in sight. #WolfHall — Freddie Rochez (@frochez) January 21, 2015

Others were confused by the numerous historical characters milling about. They obviously hadn't read our beginner's guide to Wolf Hall or our rundown of the major players (sorry, not much in the way of codpieces here either...)

8:40am There were more emotional moments as stars mourned the passing of Coronation Street legend Anne Kirkbride – otherwise known as Deridre Barlow – who died on Monday.

Her onscreen husband William Roache, aka Ken Barlow, gave a moving speech that had his Coronation Street colleagues in the front row in tears, while later in the evening EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale) dedicated the best soap award to "The Weatherfield One".

8:35am To start the morning off let's go back to last night and the National Television Awards, which saw the stars of drama, soap, comedy and the rest up on stage to get their hands on those statuettes in the shape of... well, I'm not sure exactly what they're supposed to be but it's some kind of globe with a lovely swirly thing wrapped around it, possibly representing creativity. Anyway, they're shiny right, so who's complaining?

Here's the full list of winners

David Tennant was the big winner on the night, looking genuinely shocked as it slowly dawned on him that the person they were about to award a Special Recognition prize to was him (we called it a Special Achievement Award in this story – there seemed to be some confusion on the exact name – but it's all special, and special is good).

David was endearingly humble in his speech and things got a bit emotional when he dedicated it to his dad.

Get more details and read David's speech here

8:22am Good morning and welcome to Thursday! It's the new Friday you know, so you should probably start winding down for the week...

To help you with that, we'll have the latest, best and occasionally the silliest entertainment news and comment from RadioTimes.com, and the rest of that World Wide Web they have these days.