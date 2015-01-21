National Television Awards 2015: full list of winners
David Tennant, Downton Abbey, Gogglebox and Ant and Dec take home prizes at the annual awards voted for by the telly-watching public
Wednesday night's live National Television Awards featured some surprises (Sheridan Smith getting stuck in traffic and turning up about 45 minutes late to pick up her gong; David Tennant being honoured with the Special Achievement Award) and some... not so much (Ant and Dec winning Entertainment Presenter for the 14th time in a row).
But most of all it featured lots of winners, as voted for by the viewing public.
See the full list below...
Chat Show Host
WINNER: Alan Carr
More like this
Michael McIntyre
Graham Norton
Paul O’Grady
Jonathan Ross
Comedy
Benidorm
WINNER: Mrs Brown’s Boys
Outnumbered
The Big Bang Theory
Daytime
Pointless
The Chase
The Jeremy Kyle Show
WINNER: This Morning
Drama Performance
Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock)
Sarah Lancashire (Sgt Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley)
Dame Maggie Smith (Violet, Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey)
WINNER: Sheridan Smith (Cilla Black in Cilla)
Drama
Cilla
Doctor Who
WINNER: Downton Abbey
Sherlock
Entertainment Presenter
WINNER: Ant and Dec
Keith Lemon
Dermot O’Leary
Bradley Walsh
Entertainment Programme
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Celebrity Big Brother
WINNER: I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Through The Keyhole
Factual
WINNER: Gogglebox
Long Lost Family
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Top Gear
Multichannel
WINNER: Celebrity Juice
Game of Thrones
Geordie Shore
The Walking Dead
Newcomer
WINNER: Maddy Hill (Nancy Carter in Eastenders)
Lee Mead (Ben “Lofty” Chiltern in Casualty)
Cameron Moore (Cameron Campbell in Hollyoaks)
Michael Parr (Ross Barton in Emmerdale)
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
WINNER: The X Factor
Skills Challenge Show
Come Dine With Me
MasterChef
The Apprentice
WINNER: The Great British Bake Off
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
WINNER: EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
TV Judge
Mary Berry
Simon Cowell
Cheryl Fernandez-Versini
WINNER: David Walliams
Serial Drama Performance
Kellie Bright (Linda Carter in EastEnders)
WINNER: Danny Dyer (Mick Carter in EastEnders)
Verity Rushworth (Donna Windsor in Emmerdale)
Nikki Sanderson (Maxine Minniver in Hollyoaks)
Landmark Award
Comic Relief
Special Achievement Award
David Tennant