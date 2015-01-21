Wednesday night's live National Television Awards featured some surprises (Sheridan Smith getting stuck in traffic and turning up about 45 minutes late to pick up her gong; David Tennant being honoured with the Special Achievement Award) and some... not so much (Ant and Dec winning Entertainment Presenter for the 14th time in a row).

But most of all it featured lots of winners, as voted for by the viewing public.

See the full list below...

Chat Show Host

WINNER: Alan Carr

Michael McIntyre

Graham Norton

Paul O’Grady

Jonathan Ross

Comedy

Benidorm

WINNER: Mrs Brown’s Boys

Outnumbered

The Big Bang Theory

Daytime

Pointless

The Chase

The Jeremy Kyle Show

WINNER: This Morning

Drama Performance

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock)

Sarah Lancashire (Sgt Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley)

Dame Maggie Smith (Violet, Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey)

WINNER: Sheridan Smith (Cilla Black in Cilla)

Drama

Cilla

Doctor Who

WINNER: Downton Abbey

Sherlock

Entertainment Presenter

WINNER: Ant and Dec

Keith Lemon

Dermot O’Leary

Bradley Walsh

Entertainment Programme

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Celebrity Big Brother

WINNER: I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Through The Keyhole

Factual

WINNER: Gogglebox

Long Lost Family

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Top Gear

Multichannel

WINNER: Celebrity Juice

Game of Thrones

Geordie Shore

The Walking Dead

Newcomer

WINNER: Maddy Hill (Nancy Carter in Eastenders)

Lee Mead (Ben “Lofty” Chiltern in Casualty)

Cameron Moore (Cameron Campbell in Hollyoaks)

Michael Parr (Ross Barton in Emmerdale)

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

WINNER: The X Factor

Skills Challenge Show

Come Dine With Me

MasterChef

The Apprentice

WINNER: The Great British Bake Off

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

WINNER: EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

TV Judge

Mary Berry

Simon Cowell

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

WINNER: David Walliams

Serial Drama Performance

Kellie Bright (Linda Carter in EastEnders)

WINNER: Danny Dyer (Mick Carter in EastEnders)

Verity Rushworth (Donna Windsor in Emmerdale)

Nikki Sanderson (Maxine Minniver in Hollyoaks)

Landmark Award

Comic Relief

Special Achievement Award

David Tennant

