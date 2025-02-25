Read what the contemplative Huston has to say to us in this week's issue of Radio Times.

Talking of comfort viewing, please don't miss the last in the series of Call the Midwife. We talk to creator and writer Heidi Thomas about why she's so passionate about the TV show that has taken over her life. It's a personal story of family tragedy and hope.

The wedding of Nancy Corrigan (played by Megan Cusack) also marks the departure of her character from the show. It's a bittersweet moment, but as Heidi Thomas points out, with the show commissioned until 2027, there are plenty more trials, tribulations and joyful moments to come.

And don't miss our guide to how to watch the Oscar-nominated films.

James Pardon/BBC/Mammoth Screen

Take a look at the subscriber special cover below, featuring Call the Midwife stars Megan Cusack, Conor O'Donnell and Francesca Fullilove.

Olly Courtney/ Neal Street

Also in this week's Radio Times:

The star of Toxic Town and The White Lotus, Aimee Lou Wood, on accents, travel – and why she never wanted to be an actor.

Meet Tamara Lawrance, star of a detective drama created by novelist Marlon James and set in Jamaica. Just don't expect another Death in Paradise.

Discover your guide to streaming the best Oscar-nominated films, from Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl to Conclave.

