The filmmaker is now keeping up the momentum with a major new project at Paramount Plus, which follows the conflict between two warring families based in London, both of whom have vast criminal enterprises spanning the entire globe.

Brosnan will play Harrigan family head Conrad, with Mirren as his formidable wife, Maeve, while Hardy will appear as their "fiercely loyal fixer", whose job it is to protect them "at all costs".

Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO, commented: "Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren are masters at their craft and we are honoured to have them lead the cast for Guy Richie’s new global, original series.

"Guy, Jez Butterworth and Ronan Bennett’s creative prowess, coupled with these gifted actors, is the perfect recipe for what we believe will be the next brand defining series for Showtime on Paramount Plus."

The series, which is currently being referred to simply as 'New Guy Ritchie Project', will be released on Paramount Plus around the world next year, with filming currently taking place in London.

Ritchie fans have plenty to look forward to in the months ahead, with the writer-director also working on two feature films – Henry Cavill's In The Grey and John Krasinksi's Fountain of Youth – as well as a Young Sherlock series for Prime Video.

With western hit Yellowstone winding down with its current season, a position will soon be opening up for Paramount's most high-profile drama. Time will tell whether Ritchie can fill that void with this starry project.

