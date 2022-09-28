The drama, which was previously titled This Sceptred Isle and written by Michael Winterbottom ( The Trip , Greed ), looks at the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the frontlines as well as the government's response to the global health crisis.

It's the moment we've all been waiting for (or perhaps dreading) – Sky's drama This England is now available to watch, featuring Kenneth Branagh in heavy prosthetics and a blonde wig as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Tracking the pandemic timeline from the first COVID wave, This England weaves together "countless true stories from Boris Johnson in Number 10 to front line workers around the country," according to Winterbottom, while Sunday Times political editor Tim Shipman serves as a consultant.

With the likes of Ophelia Lovibond, Andrew Buchan and Simon Paisley Day portraying real-life figures as well as Branagh – whose transformation into Johnson has been documented in a featurette – This England has been a highly-anticipated watch for those willing to revisit worrying pandemic times. But where and how can the drama be streamed?

Read on to find out how to watch This England and when it will be airing on terrestrial TV.

How to watch Boris Johnson drama This England

Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson in This England. Phil Fisk/Sky UK

If you're ready to dive into the drama, which is based on true stories from the COVID-19 pandemic, then you can – all six episodes are currently available to stream on both Sky and NOW from today (28th September).

Alternatively, episode 1 of This England will be broadcast at 9pm on Sky Atlantic tonight, with the following episodes airing every Wednesday at the same time.

The drama was originally titled This Sceptred Isle, with Sky sharing a first look image of Kenneth Branagh in his Boris Johnson costume back in February 2021.

All six episodes of This England are available now on Sky and NOW.

