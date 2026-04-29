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Brassic and The Inbetweeners favourites confirmed for Netflix's "thrilling" new Harlan Coben show
The next TV series addition to the Harlan Coben universe has been confirmed!
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Published: Wednesday, 29 April 2026 at 2:18 pm
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