A BBC spokesperson confirmed the news to The Sun, telling the publication: "It’s been a joy to bring the story of the Ten Pound Poms to life for BBC viewers and we are really grateful to Danny Brocklehurst, Eleven and all the cast and crew who have worked on the series."

The series followed a group of Britons travelling to Australia in 1956, having been promised a better life for just £10 – however, they soon learned that life out there was not what they expected.

Michelle Keegan as Kate in Ten Pound Poms. BBC

Ahead of season 2 airing, Keegan has previously said that she would be "up for" starring in a third season, but that there would have to be delay as she was then expecting her first child, who was born in March of this year.

Meanwhile, also speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press in a roundtable ahead of the release, Marsay said: "Yeah, sure. I think, like Michelle said, we’ve got to wait and see what the appetite is for it and whether it resonates with people.

"I feel very safe around Michelle and Warren [Brown] so even though it’s a long way away, it’s a really nice group of people. If people want to see more then of course, I would be open to doing it. But we don’t know yet, no."

Keegan can currently be seen starring in the seventh and final season of Brassic, with the stars of that show having teased that fans will be "furious" with the ending.

Cardi star Tom Hanson said that while they will be "furious", they're also "gonna love it", while Tommo star Ryan Sampson teased: "It's sort of harrowing. The last episode is significantly more dark and intense than we've ever done before.

"So I'll be keen to see what people think of it."

Ten Pound Poms seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

