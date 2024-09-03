"She's been in her marriage since she was quite young, a relationship from her university days," she said.

"The part was interesting for me because I've never really played a role where people might instantly take a disliking to my character. Not because of anything in her personality - she's not evil, but you question her choices.

"I've never played anyone so controversially naughty."

Emmett J Scanlan as Tim and Ebby O'Toole Acheampong as Chloe Novak. Channel 5

Tointon expanded on Dani's strained dynamic with her husband Tim, played by Kin's Emmett J Scanlan.

"She's come to a point in her life where everything is at a stalemate and her relationship has become difficult to navigate," she said.

"Both her and her husband have a deep love for each other, but their struggle to communicate has bridged a gap which is ever increasing.

"She believes that she's trying her best, but perhaps is not taking responsibility for her part in the marriage falling apart."

As those issues continue to deepen, Dani seeks comfort from a fellow teacher.

"She's close to one of her work colleagues, Jimmy, who she confides in, a very old friend, and that friendship is taken a little bit further than it should," added Tointon.

Jimmy, played by Will Mellor, is also best friends with Dani's husband.

"From the moment she leaves Tim that morning, her inner emotions are wavering, and Jimmy provides a warmth and the confiding support she needs," said Tointon.

"He is someone she can talk to, and they've always had that in common, they're both talkers."

But her faltering marriage and the affair that follows isn't Dani's only concern.

"A school trip turns tragic when a student vanishes under her watch, prompting Dani to lie about her whereabouts at the time," reads the official synopsis.

"Guilt consumes her as a murder investigation unfolds, implicating her husband and affecting those around her.

"Soon she realises she's been manipulated and used to cover up an illicit relationship.

"As dark secrets come to the fore, Dani risks everything to right the wrongs that she's responsible for and bring justice to her students."

The Teacher season 2 will begin airing on Monday 9th September at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.

