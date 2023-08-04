The season 2 finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty, entitled Love Triangle, is set to air on Friday 18th August and will undoubtedly see more drama unfold between Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah.

And it's safe to say that the new season has captured the hearts of viewers as Amazon revealed that season 2 is among the 10 most-watched seasons of any series on the service. In fact, within three days of being released, the premiere episodes more than doubled the viewership figures of season 1.

Speaking about the series renewal, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios, Vernon Sanders, said: “We’ve been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon.

“This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to. Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt and our friends at wiip [productions] for their remarkable work and partnership.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2: Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah), Lola Tung (Belly). Prime Video

As for now, it's yet to be confirmed when season 3 will be landing on our screens due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in the US. Season 3 was green lit before the strikes, but production won't go ahead until the negotiation between those unions has been agreed upon.

As well as navigating her love triangle this season, Belly (played by Lola Tung) and the gang have also been dealing with a development that changes their lives and sees them battle to save the Cousins house.

The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same.

"When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."

