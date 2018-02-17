The as yet untitled project puts a darker spin on the original tale and is said to be “tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist”. Doctor Who alumna Michelle Gomez has already been cast as one of the show’s villains.

“This is an hour to be a part of, especially as Caroline Rhea was my favourite part of the show,” tweeted Davis as news of her casting was announced.

And she’s already had the magical seal of approval from her predecessor. “Congratulations,” Rhea tweeted. “You will be a brilliant Aunt Hilda 2.0. It was the greatest role. This makes us long lost twins? Best Witches.”

More like this

Advertisement

Don’t be fooled, though. Davis’s Hilda will be just as warm and funny as Rhea’s, but she’ll have a much darker side too.