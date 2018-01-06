Instead, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is adapting a 2014 horror-based comic about the character called The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which used more adult themes to tell the character’s story.

"We're all such huge fans of Kiernan's work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone's wish list," Aguirre-Sacasa said of the 18-year-old Shipka's casting.

"This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we're incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own."

"I am thrilled that Kiernan is playing Sabrina and have no doubt that she will embody the strength, courage, and boldness that has made the character a fan favourite," Archie Comics chief Jon Goldwater concurred.

Hey, just as long as Salem still makes an appearance and cracks a few jokes, we’ll be all good.