Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre Sacasa posted a photo of the new Salem on his Twitter account with the caption: “Ladies and gentlemen, meet #Greendale’s latest resident. All hail, Salem!”

It is not yet known what his story will be in the new show but in the original comic, Salem was a witch who had to live 100 years as a cat with no magical powers.

The actor who’ll voice the cat is yet to be announced. In the original Sabrina series, Salem was voiced by comedian Nick Bakay.

More like this

Vampire Diaries star Jaz Sinclair also joins the cast as Sabrina’s best friend.

Advertisement

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is expected to land on Netflix later this year.