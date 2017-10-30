Nate Richert, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Soleil Moon Frye, David Lascher, Elisa Donovan and Nick Bakay joined Hart to reminisce about the show.

Joining Hart on stage and after the show was Bakay, who voiced her beloved cat Salem throughout the series' run.

Advertisement

American network CW is going to launch The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as a companion show to teen drama Riverdale, but it is set to have much darker undertones than the original 90s version – and sadly won’t feature the same cast.