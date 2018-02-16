According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gomez will star as Mary Wardell, one of Sabrina's favourite teachers at Baxter High who becomes possessed by the devil's handmaiden and attempts to lead the young witch to the path of darkness.

The actress has plenty of experience playing the baddie, after appearing as villainous Missy in Doctor Who series eight, nine and ten, before seemingly bowing out for good in the finale.

Netflix's take on the series, which will serve as a companion to supernatural high school drama Riverdale, is set to be somewhat of a departure from the Melissa Joan Hart comedy of the 1990s. The streaming giants have billed it as a dark coming-of-age tale in the vein of Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist. So, yeah, different.

Newcomer Chance Perdomo is also set to join the cast.

Last week, we got our first glimpse of Salem the cat, and he looks a little something like this:

We hope the sarcastic feline's trademark wit is intact when the series debuts next year.

Netflix's Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot is expected to debut in 2019