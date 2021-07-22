ITV’s The Larkins debuts first look at Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan in Darling Buds of May reboot
The much-anticipated series will launch on ITV this autumn.
ITV has revealed a first look at upcoming drama The Larkins, which provides a fresh adaptation of HE Bates’ beloved novel The Darling Buds of May.
The book had previously been the basis of a hit comedy drama starring David Jason and Catherine Zeta-Jones, which aired in the early ’90s to huge popularity.
The broadcaster will be hoping for similar success for The Larkins, which sees Doctor Who star Bradley Walsh in the role of Sidney ‘Pop’ Larkin (previously played by Jason), while The Thick Of It star Joanna Scanlan plays his partner, Florence ‘Ma’ Larkin, taking over for Call The Midwife‘s Pam Ferris.
Finding Alice co-writer Simon Nye is behind this latest adaptation, which will introduce a new generation of viewers to the charming countryside couple and their family, including daughter Mariette (Sabrina Bartlett) and her lover Charley (Tok Stephen).
The Larkins is also noteworthy for being the latest collaboration between Bradley Walsh and his son Barney, who previously worked together on the popular Breaking Dad travelogues.
Barney is due to play local policeman PC Harness and we suspect the writers won’t be able to resist some kind of reference to the rising star’s real-life parentage.
At the time of his casting in the iconic Pop role, Bradley Walsh said: “The warmth and affection that H. E. Bates has generated through his books is so uplifting and I cannot wait to be part of the Larkin family. It’ll be a hoot!”
The quaint countryside charm of The Larkins is reminiscent of All Creatures Great and Small, which recently saw a hugely successful reboot courtesy of Channel 5.
This first-look at the much-anticipated series comes as ITV reveals their full autumn line-up, which also includes hard-hitting factual drama Stephen, Hitchcockian thriller Angela Black and the return of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.
The Larkins premieres this Autumn on ITV.