It's time to get excited for another thriller coming to 5. Described as a "gripping, psychological drama", The Fortune is set to land on our screens soon – and now, Radio Times has got an exclusive first look at the show's official trailer.

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Throwing us right into the action, the trailer (above) stars Poldark actor Eleanor Tomlinson centre stage as Amanda Blakefield, who is in the midst of a busy shift at the café she works in when a lawyer arrives with some life-changing news.

Played by former EastEnders star Nina Wadia, she informs Amanda that she's set to inherit a very large estate and over £2 million – but the fortune belongs to a complete stranger.

Amanda doesn't feel comfortable taking such an amount of money and strives to find out the truth about this mysterious man, but on her journey for the truth she encounters his family, who are less than impressed to meet her.

Denis Lawson as Matthew and Callum Woodhouse as Anthony in The Fortune. 5

Amanda's husband Jimmy, played by Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis, tries to make her see reason whilst All Creatures Great and Small star Callum Woodhouse takes on quite the antagonist role as he vows to make sure Amanda doesn't get a penny.

With the walls closing in and Amanda fielding all kinds of threats, we then see her say plainly: "I had no intention of taking their estate but now, I intend to take everything." It's safe to say our interest is piqued!

While Tomlinson leads the cast of The Fortune, fans may recognise her from a variety of other roles including Poldark, One Day and more recently, in 5's The Forsytes.

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She's joined by Lewis, Woodhouse, Wadia and a cast that also includes Rebecca Front (The Thick of It), Stephen Tompkinson (DCI Banks), Paula Wilcox (Trying), Danielle Walters (Chewing Gum) and Denis Lawson (Bleak House).

As per the show's synopsis: "Amanda has her world shattered after she is left an enormous inheritance by a man she has neither met nor heard of before. Her life starts to disintegrate as she becomes embroiled in the world of The Worrall Family. The patriarch Martin Worrall, played by Lawson, is head of a family which is bound in past secrets.

"As Amanda is drawn further and further into past events and relationships, all of their lives are turned upside down."

As of now, there's no confirmed release date for the series but we do know that it will be coming soon and will comprise four episodes — perfect for a binge-watch.

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The Fortune is coming soon to 5.

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