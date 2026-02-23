Filming has begun on All Creatures Great and Small season 7, 5 has confirmed.

Season 7 of the hit period drama, which is based on James Herriot's books detailing his life as a vet in rural Yorkshire, is expected to follow on from the 2025 festive special, which saw plenty of action unfold, including the return of Helen (Rachel Shenton).

Details about the cast are yet to be confirmed, but we’d expect Nicholas Ralph (James), Rachel Shenton (Helen), Samuel West (Siegfried), Callum Woodhouse (Tristan) and Anna Madeley (Mrs Audrey Hall) to all return.

The production news was confirmed in a post on 5's official Instagram account which featured a picture of a clapperboard emblazoned with the show’s logo alongside a caption which read: "Look who’s back in Darrowby… The cast and crew are officially back in Yorkshire as filming begins on Series 7 of All Creatures Great And Small."

It continued: "We can’t wait to return to Darrowby with you all."

Rachel Shenton as Helen and Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot in All Creatures Great and Small. 5

It was confirmed back in November that the series had been renewed for both a seventh and an eighth season, as well as two more festive specials.

Greg Barnett, commissioning editor at 5, said at the time that the series is "the jewel in 5’s drama crown", and teased "many new stories" and "unforgettable adventures ahead for our Skeldale family".

Susanne Simpson, executive producer for Masterpiece, added that she was "thrilled to bring more seasons of the warmth, hope and humour that make this series so special".

Melissa Gallant and Sharon Moran, joint executive producers for Playground, added that "it's a show which people love to watch and love to make and we can't wait for more adventures in beautiful Yorkshire with our wonderful cast and crew."

All Creatures Great and Small seasons 1-6 are available to watch on 5. You can order James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon.

