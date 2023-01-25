The news made both national and global headlines, such was the scale of the tragedy, and led to widespread reform in the region in an effort to prevent similar catastrophes from unfolding.

Netflix drama The Endless Night is inspired by a harrowing incident that took place in Brazil in 2013.

The disaster was also the subject of The Endless Night: The Untold Story of Kiss Nightclub, a book written by acclaimed journalist Daniela Arbex.

But what exactly happened? Here's all you need to know about the true story behind The Endless Night on Netflix.

The Endless Night true story

In 2013, 245 people died at Kiss nightclub in the city of Santa Maria, in Brazil's southernmost state Rio Grande do Sul, following the outbreak of a devastating fire.

The majority of the victims died as a result of toxic fumes, and more than 600 people were also injured. It was a student club night, with many of those individuals between the ages of 18 and 30.

At the time, state lawmaker Valderci Oliveira said (via CNN) that the scene resembled "a war zone".

One journalist reported that there was initially some confusion about what was happening, which hindered many of those inside from escaping: "Some guards thought at first that it was a fight, a huge fight that happened inside the club and [so they] closed the doors so that the people could not leave without paying their bills from the club."

One survivor told the Globo TV network (via The Guardian) that "there was so much smoke and fire", adding: "It was complete panic and it took a long time for people to get out. There were so many dead."

The Endless Night.

The fire is believed to have been caused by flares or fireworks, thought to be lit by Brazilian country-pop band Gurizada Fandangueira on stage. However, moments later, the foam insulation in the ceiling was set alight, it is understood.

"Suddenly, they stopped the show and pointed [the flares] upward," one survivor alleged to Folha de S Paulo newspaper (via The Guardian). "At that point the ceiling caught fire. It was really weak but in a matter of seconds it spread."

The group played regularly at Kiss nightclub and said their routine often included pyrotechnics, with guitar player Rodrigo Martins telling Radio Gaucha (via CNN) that they had "never had this problem before".

A police investigation (via Reuters) uncovered that the venue had just one exit, there were no working fire extinguishers and the emergency signage was deemed not clear enough.

Those staggering findings were not highlighted prior to the travesty because the club's fire safety certificate had expired in August 2012, according to a member of the National Civil Defense (via BBC News).

Kiss was also said to have been a 2,000-capacity venue - but experts told BBC Brazil that it should have held no more than 1,300 people.

The tragedy was the catalyst for safety inspections at other venues across the region. Over time, it emerged that 60 per cent of venues in São Paulo were operating against safety regulations.

The Endless Night.

In 2021, four people were sentenced in relation to the nightclub fire.

The two owners of the nightclub and the two band members were found guilty of murder and attempted murder, but in August last year, a Brazilian court overturned the rulings citing irregularities in the trial's jury selection.

Prosecutors said that they would appeal the decision but no further developments have been reported.

The Endless Night is available to stream now on Netflix.

