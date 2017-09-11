The Droughtlander is finally over, and fans are pretty excited about it
The third series premiere arrives today Amazon Prime Video
It's finally here: after a painful delay, we've reached the end of the torrid Droughtlander.
Outlander series three premiered last night in the USA, and the first episode has just arrived on Amazon Prime Video. To celebrate, the show's stars and fans – including ex-Star Trek captain William Shatner – have taken to Twitter to share their excitement.
The reviews are in from the US audience, and the outlook is positive:
The show's deeply devoted fans have waited over a year since the end of season two, with the fate of Jamie and Claire – currently separated in time – hanging in the balance.
We know that the star-crossed lovers are set to reunite at some point this season, but fans may have to wait a little longer than they would like to see stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan on screen together again.
The first episode of Outlander season 3 is available on Amazon Prime Video now
Don't miss our exclusive Outlander digital edition of Radio Times – available on the newsstand later today