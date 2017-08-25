"I think that they begin to realise that they both have lead different lives and grown up and become different people" he continues, hinting that he and Balfe will have plenty of exciting material to work with as they attempt to rebuild Claire and Jamie's interrupted marriage.

What will she tell him about his now grown-up daughter? How will she feel when she finds out what he's been up to in her absence?

Season three is all about "the journey and the voyage", Heughan says. We're guessing that's both literal and metaphorical, and look forward to finally finding out what happens when Outlander returns in just a few weeks.

More like this

Advertisement

Outlander season 3 airs on Starz in the US on September 10th and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from September 11th