“While Droughtlander will last just a little longer, we feel it is important to allow the production the time and number of episodes needed to tell the story of the Voyager book in its entirety,” Starz President of Programming Carmi Zlotnik said in a statement released to Entertainment Weekly.

“The scale of this book is immense, and we owe the fans the very best show. Returning in September will make that possible.”

Series two aired in April last year, but by April 2017 the cast and crew will only have resumed filming series three in South Africa. They're heading south to the set of Starz pirate drama Black Sails, which will serve as the location for Claire and Jamie's tropical adventure.

Word on the street is that filming should wrap up just in time for San Diego Comic Con this summer, with all 13 episodes of series three in the bag and ready to premiere in September on Starz.

And here in the UK, we're most likely to get them on Amazon Prime Video not long after...