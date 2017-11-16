"No-one's prepared for what's about to happen," says Foy about what happens to the monarchy in the 1960s, while we are promised that the Queen will be "tested" and faced with "big dilemmas" in the upcoming season.

A greater focus will also be placed on Matt Smith's Prince Philip, with series creator Peter Morgan hinting that season two "really examines" his journey.

Executive Producer Philip Martin, meanwhile, adds: "We find out things about him that I don't think many people know, but also the character of Phillip is centre stage in a way that is new."

In the teaser video, Matt Smith explains that "as with any relationship, any good drama exposes the frailties and the difficulties. We linger on the things that hinder them."

Meanwhile executive producer Stephen Daldry has described the series as a "a spectacular step forward" and says he believes people will be "really surprised" by it.

Foy will bow out at the end of this season with Olivia Colman taking on the role of The Queen in seasons three and four of The Crown.

Further re-casting details have yet to be announced.

The Crown comes to Netflix on Friday 8th December