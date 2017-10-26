Reigning leading lady Foy always knew her time playing the Queen was limited. She and co-star Matt Smith only signed on to play the royal couple for the first two seasons and were both well prepared to abdicate the throne. The upcoming second season ends in 1963 and the pair knew they'd be required to make way for an older actor and actress.

The 33-year-old explained last year: "Well, after two seasons, that’s it. I’m gone. They’re getting rid of all of us."

It's not yet been confirmed who'll take over from Smith in the role of Prince Phillip, but fans still have a whole series of he and Foy's royal couple to enjoy before the switch.

The Crown season two will see many new faces coming to Buckingham Palace, including Dexter's Michael C Hall as President John F Kennedy and Jodi Balfour as his wife Jackie Kennedy.

Matthew Goode also joins the cast in the role of Lord Snowdon, aka Antony Armstrong-Jones, the society photographer who went on to marry Princess Margaret.

The Crown season two will be available to stream on Netflix from December 8th 2017