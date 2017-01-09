Filming for the next season is already under way, and Netflix looks set to bring the narrative right up to the present, with plans in place for six seasons.

But asked by Vulture whether she was dreading having to wear prosthetics to play the Queen in her older years, the actress revealed: "Well, after two seasons, that’s it. I’m gone. They’re getting rid of all of us."

After a shocked reaction, she continued: "I don’t how they’re planning on doing it, but they’re such an incredible bunch of directors and producers that it’s gonna be different and exciting. It’ll be original. I can’t wait to see where it goes. I’m so honoured to have been involved at this stage.

"I couldn’t be happier really. There’ll be no 3am makeup call for me!"

She and her co-star Matt Smith, who plays her troublesome-yet-charming husband Prince Philip, had previously told RadioTimes.com that they weren't sure whether it would be a "good idea" to continue playing the royal couple - instead suggesting that they could be re-cast as Margaret Thatcher and John Major.

The Crown won the coveted best TV drama award at the Golden Globes. John Lithgow was also nominated for best supporting actor, though he missed out on the trophy to The Night Manager's Hugh Laurie.

The British had a great night at the awards ceremony - but asked beforehand why British period dramas were gaining such recognition, Foy responded: "God, I don’t know. If there’s a trend, it’s definitely not that way in England.

"You’re not favoured if you do a period drama. I would sort of hesitate to say there is a trend because right now there are just so many period pieces, regardless of whether they’re any good."

She added: "I think it can be sometimes scary to look at what’s happening right this second, isn’t it? If you look at things like The Big Short or 99 Homes, they really stand up and look at the situation we’re in and how we got here.

"But if you’re able to do something about the past, there’s a sense of escapism and you can draw from those stories about the present as well."