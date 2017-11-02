Early indications are that there’ll be a time leap from when season two ends in 1963, with the next instalment of Peter Morgan’s drama expected to take place in the seventies and include Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Thus, the show's producers will likely be looking for a white British actor in or around his mid forties. A flair for period drama would likely be an advantage too.

Check out our top picks for Prince Philip 2.0 below - and vote for your favourite in our poll.

Mark Strong

Age: 54

The Kingsman actor is certainly at back end of the ideal age range, but his resemblance to Prince Philip and pedigree in British drama has to put him high up on our potential list of suitors to the throne. His illustrious on-screen career has seen him star in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Zero Dark Thirty, while he won the Laurence Olivier award in 2015 for his role in A View From The Bridge.

Jude Law

Age: 44

Law made his first foray into the TV landscape in 2016, as the tyrannical head of the Catholic church in Paolo Sorrentino's The Young Pope. While his schedule is looking pretty full with roles in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel and a third Sherlock Holmes blockbuster keeping him busy for the moment, we reckon he'd make a fine Prince Philip.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Age: 41

Think of the fans, Netflix. That's another few hundred thousand viewers right there – although, honestly, we'd prefer him make time for just a little more Sherlock...

David Tennant

Age: 46

There are two obvious reasons for this one: David Tennant has fantastic chemistry with nouveau queen Olivia Colman from their days on Broadchurch together, AND he was succeeded on Doctor Who by Matt Smith – so it would be lovely to see the baton passing ritual come full circle with the 10th Doctor replacing the 11th in The Crown.

Matthew Macfadyen

Age: 43

The Norfolk-born actor, best known for his roles in Spooks and Ripper Street, is due to star in the upcoming BBC miniseries Howard's End, alongside Hayley Atwell and Tracey Ullman. A period drama veteran, he's always managed to make his roles still feel contemporary. The Crown could do with that sleight of hand.

Tobias Menzies

Age: 43

Outlander's Tobias Menzies has a pedigree in period romance after roles in Atonement and Finding Neverland. He has previously appeared alongside Olivia Colman in The Night Manager.

Paul Bettany

Age: 46

A spell in 1960s London would probably represent a refreshing change of pace for the Avengers star, who is currently filming his third Marvel blockbuster in as many years.

The Crown Series 2 arrives on Netflix on 8th December