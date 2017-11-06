It culminates in QEII telling someone (who it is isn't clear): "there is no possibility of my forgiving you. The question is, how on earth can you forgive yourself?"

Check out the full trailer below:

The new series, which arrives on Netflix on 8th December, will take the drama into the 1960s, and is set to feature Dexter's Michael C Hall as John F Kennedy, and Jodi Balfour as Jackie Onassis.

Check out our analysis of the first series two teaser here.

It was recently announced that Olivia Colman will replace Claire Foy in the role of Queen Elizabeth II in series 3. Matt Smith's replacement is not yet known.

The Crown series 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday 8th December.