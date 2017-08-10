There are rumours about Prince Philip's philandering

"The rumours still haven't gone away," Queen Elizabeth says. "I've learnt more about humiliation in the last few weeks than I hoped I would in a lifetime."

Since the start of his marriage to Elizabeth there have been rumours of Prince Philip's affairs, and it looks like season two of the Netflix drama will tackle these head on. In the trailer, the Queen spends a miserable night at the ballet glaring furiously at one of the dancers. This may be the actress and dancer Pat Kirkwood, who was at the centre of tabloid rumours for years – though she always denied there was any truth to the stories.

More like this

Prince Philip loves penguins

At the end of season one we saw Philip getting all sulky at his wife for sending him on an five-month royal tour. But now he seems to have embraced the freedom he gets from travelling, especially because it's given him a chance to make friends with a penguin. This moment probably comes from Philip's voyage aboard the royal yacht Britannia to the Antarctic and the south Atlantic.

Elizabeth is feeling isolated

Philip may tell her "there are some of us who are there for you no matter what," but to the Queen these seem to be empty words. "If only," she says in a devastatingly dismissive tone.

We get our first look at Margaret's husband

RadioTimes.com exclusively revealed in January that Downton Abbey star Matthew Goode would be playing Lord Snowdon, and now we get our first glimpse of the man who would become Margaret's husband. The Earl of Snowdon, AKA Antony Armstrong-Jones, was a society photographer so naturally he is shown taking pictures with Margaret as his muse. The two were married from 1960 until 1978.

Margaret seems to have recovered from her heartbreak

In the last season she was heartbroken and bitterly angry after her sister shut down her engagement to her late father George VI’s equerry. But now – Peter Townsend who?

We will meet JFK and Jackie Kennedy

In June 1961, US President John F Kennedy and his wife Jackie arrived in the UK for a state visit. This is our first glimpse of Dexter star Michael C Hall as JFK, while the First Lady is played by Jodi Balfour.

The Queen is racing through Prime Ministers

"I have been Queen barely ten years," Elizabeth says. "And in that time I've had three Prime Ministers. Not one has lasted the course." We see a shot of John Lithgow as Winston Churchill, followed by Anthony Eden (1955-1957) and Harold MacMillan (1957-1963).

It was a turbulent time at the top of British politics: Eden was brought down by the Suez Crisis (which we'll see at the beginning of the season) and MacMillan was hit by problem after problem, with the humiliation of the Profumo Scandal forcing him to resign.

The Queen's relationship with Churchill was a central thread of season one, but there will be a lot more political comings-and-goings in season two.

Advertisement

The second series of The Crown will arrive on Netflix on 8th December