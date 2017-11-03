"Oh can you imagine, how much fun!" she said. "We’d never get anything done, we’d just chat all day. That would be heaven!"

There is no word on whether Tennant is actually in the running to replace the man who succeeded him on Doctor Who, but we can dream until the announcement is made.

Colman is currently appearing in Kenneth Branagh's star-studded remake of Murder on the Orient Express, and she also shared her delight at working closely with "naughty" Dame Judi Dench:

"You find yourself just staring at her going ‘Wow, it’s all real! She’s not even thinking about it, look at that,'" she said, "and then you realise, 'Oh, I should be acting as well.'"

Murder on the Orient Express arrives in cinemas on Friday 3rd November 2017