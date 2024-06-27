The Bear won't have romance for Carmy and Sydney, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri confirm
The actors confirmed there has been "no talk" about romantic implications for their characters' relationship.
Ever since The Bear debuted in 2022, there have been some fans who have been desperate to see Jeremy Allen White's Carmy and Ayo Edebiri's Sydney get together in a romantic relationship.
However, with season 3 now available to stream on Disney Plus, fans shouldn't get their hopes up anytime soon, as the actors have confirmed that is not and has never been the plan for the characters.
At a recent press conference, when asked whether there has been any discussion behind-the-scenes about romantic implications for Carmy and Sydney's relationship, Edebiri quickly responded with a simple "no".
White was quick to agree, adding: "No, no, there is no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications."
While fans may not get to see a romance between Carmy and Sydney anytime soon, Edebiri and White did speak about how their character's friendship and working relationship will develop and deepen in season 3, following a frosty end to season 2.
When asked about a moment in the season 3 trailer which sees Carmy giving Sydney a partnership agreement to sign for her stake in the restaurant, Edebiri said: "I think that that's one of the things in the season that we sort of deal with is what it means to Sydney, and what that next step would mean for her relationship with Carmy.
"He is somebody that I think she really has looked up to, but now is sort of in the thick of doing business with, and it's, I think, a lot more chaotic than she might have idealised before they really started working together. So I think that's something that you'll see."
White added: "I think, for Carmen, he's not the best communicator, but he will often kind of make a grand gesture like that to try and communicate to Syd or the kitchen or whomever. And I think that's his way of reaching out, but oftentimes, I feel like people aren't prepared to receive.
"He's got a lot going on in his mind all the time, and people aren't always aware of exactly what's going on. And so yeah, I guess you'll see how that affects Carmen and Syd’s relationship, but I think Carmen is trying to welcome her in a little bit... [that] was the point of the partnership agreement."
The Bear season 3 is available to stream in the UK on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.
