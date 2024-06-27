At a recent press conference, when asked whether there has been any discussion behind-the-scenes about romantic implications for Carmy and Sydney's relationship, Edebiri quickly responded with a simple "no".

White was quick to agree, adding: "No, no, there is no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications."

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto and Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in The Bear. Chuck Hodes/FX

While fans may not get to see a romance between Carmy and Sydney anytime soon, Edebiri and White did speak about how their character's friendship and working relationship will develop and deepen in season 3, following a frosty end to season 2.

More like this

When asked about a moment in the season 3 trailer which sees Carmy giving Sydney a partnership agreement to sign for her stake in the restaurant, Edebiri said: "I think that that's one of the things in the season that we sort of deal with is what it means to Sydney, and what that next step would mean for her relationship with Carmy.

"He is somebody that I think she really has looked up to, but now is sort of in the thick of doing business with, and it's, I think, a lot more chaotic than she might have idealised before they really started working together. So I think that's something that you'll see."

Read more:

White added: "I think, for Carmen, he's not the best communicator, but he will often kind of make a grand gesture like that to try and communicate to Syd or the kitchen or whomever. And I think that's his way of reaching out, but oftentimes, I feel like people aren't prepared to receive.

"He's got a lot going on in his mind all the time, and people aren't always aware of exactly what's going on. And so yeah, I guess you'll see how that affects Carmen and Syd’s relationship, but I think Carmen is trying to welcome her in a little bit... [that] was the point of the partnership agreement."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Bear season 3 is available to stream in the UK on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.