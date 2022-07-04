The official synopsis describes the series as "a surrealist study on motherhood. When a controlling baby with violent powers mysteriously lands in Natasha’s lap, she must figure out how to wrestle her life back: She doesn’t want a baby. The baby wants her."

The Duchess star Michelle de Swarte leads the cast in Sky Atlantic's brand new series The Baby , blending comedy with horror and following a 30-something woman who becomes the reluctant guardian of a violent baby.

The synopsis also reveals that the baby in question is "controlling, manipulative but incredibly cute," and throughout the series slowly "twists Natasha’s life into a surreal horror show".

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in The Baby.

Michelle de Swarte plays Natasha

Michelle de Swarte plays Natasha in The Baby Sky Images

Who is Natasha? A 38-year-old single chef who feels frustrated by the fact that all her female friends around her are having children – until one night, a baby literally drops from the heavens and into her arms, with sinister consequences for those around them.

The synopsis teases: "When she [Natasha] is unexpectedly landed with a baby of her own, her life dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative but incredibly cute, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a surreal horror show. As she discovers the true extent of the Baby’s deadly nature, Natasha makes increasingly desperate attempts to get rid of it."

Where have I seen Michelle de Swarte before? Rising to fame as a model and comedian, with appearances on the likes of I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, viewers may also recognise her from her role as Bev in Netflix's The Duchess.

Amira Ghazalla plays Mrs Eaves

Amira Ghazalla plays Mrs Eaves in The Baby Sky Images

Who is Mrs Eaves? A mysterious 70-year-old woman who appears whenever 'The Baby' is close by.

Where have I seen Amira Ghazalla before? She played River El-Sadawi in Sense8, Alia Kaif in The Rhythm Section, Alima Meshal in The Honourable Woman, and Mima Danu in Carnival Row, among other projects including Game of Thrones (credited as 'Dothraki Crone'), Hatton Garden and Riviera.

Amber Grappy plays Bobbi

Amber Grappy plays Bobbi in The Baby Sky Images

Who is Bobbi? Natasha's younger sister, who desperately wants a child.

Where have I seen Amber Grappy before? The newcomer will also play Lauren in BBC horror series Wrecked.

Isy Suttie plays Rita

Isy Suttie plays Rita in The Baby Sky Images

Who is Rita? Natasha's friend.

Where have I seen Isy Suttie before? She's best known for playing Dobby in the long-running sitcom Peep Show, and has also had roles in Skins, Whites, Man Down, and Damned.

Shvorne Marks plays Mags

Who is Mags? One of Natasha's close friends.

Where have I seen Shvorne Marks before? She's best known for playing Monica Hicks in the ITV Inspector Morse prequel Endeavour, and has additionally starred in Breeders, SAS: Red Notice, Vera, Silent Witness, and more.

Sinéad Cusack plays Barbara

Sinéad Cusack plays Barbara in The Baby Sky Images

Who is Barbara? Natasha's estranged mum.

Where have I seen Sinéad Cusack before? She played Delia Surridge in V for Vendetta, and has starred in both film and television, with parts in the likes of Stealing Beauty, Eastern Promises, Wrath of the Titans, MotherFatherSon, and as Sylvie Gibson in Marcella.

The eight-part series The Baby will premiere Thursday 7th July 2022 on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.

The thriller has already premiered for US-based audiences on the channel HBO in April 2022, and the streaming service HBO Max.

