According to an ominous official synopsis for the series, The Baby focuses on the themes of motherhood and independence, with a heady double dose of comedy and horror.

Michelle de Swarte plays the reluctant guardian of a violent baby in the horror-comedy The Baby, which arrives in the UK this July 2022 .

"The new limited series blends horror and comedy in a surrealist study on motherhood. When a controlling baby with violent powers mysteriously lands in Natasha’s lap, she must figure out how to wrestle her life back: She doesn’t want a baby. The baby wants her," it reads.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Baby.

When is The Baby released in the UK?

The eight-part series The Baby will premiere Thursday 7th July 2022 on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

The thriller has already premiered for US-based audiences on the channel HBO in April 2022, and the streaming service HBO Max.

Who stars in The Baby?

Michelle de Swarte plays lead character Natasha, a 38-year-old single woman who feels frustrated by the fact that all the female friends around her are having children – until one night, a baby literally drops from the heavens and into her arms, with sinister consequences for those around them.

Also starring in the series is Amira Ghazalla (Hatton Garden) in the key role of Mrs Eaves, a mysterious 70-year-old woman who appears whenever 'The Baby' is close by.

Amber Grappy (Wrecked) plays Natasha’s younger sister Bobbi, who - unlike her sister - desperately wants a child. Meanwhile EastEnders star Charlie Wernham also appears in The Baby a police officer.

Rounding out the cast are Isy Suttie (Peep Show), Shvorne Marks (Endeavour), and Sinéad Cusack (Marcella) as Natasha's estranged mum Barbara.

Is there a trailer for The Baby?

Yes, you can watch the creepy trailer for The Baby here.

