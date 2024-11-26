Well now, we have a sneak peek of what the future holds for their characters as they continue their adventures down under.

In one image, we see a glamorous-looking Kate at a kiosk but seeming preoccupied looking at something out-of-shot.

Another picture shows her laughing and possibly on a date with Nic English's Robbie, with the pair looking rather cosy indeed.

Michelle Keegan as Kate and Nic English as Robbie in Ten Pound Poms season 2. BBC/Eleven,Lisa Tomasetti

Elsewhere, we see Robbie, Kate, Annie and Terry standing atop a hill with a mixture of facial expressions and looking out at the land before them. What could they be planning?

The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "After a challenging first year in Australia, series two follows nurse Kate Thorne (Michelle Keegan) and the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) into 1957 on their adventure down under, each determined against all odds to achieve their slice of the Australian dream.

"As Kate, Annie and Terry settle into their new lives, they each struggle to reconcile their hopes for the life they were promised with the harsh realities they face at Galgownie."

Nic English as Robbie, Michelle Keegan as Kate, Warren Brown as Terry and Faye Marsay as Annie in Ten Pound Poms season 2. BBC/Eleven,Lisa Tomasetti

The new season will also see the introduction of the Skinner family, "who arrive in Australia from Ireland ready to enjoy their new lives in the sunshine, plus unscrupulous landlord Benny Bates, who makes Terry an offer he can’t refuse as he attempts to put down roots for his family".

Other returning cast members for season 2 include Rob Collins (Mystery Road) as Ron, Leon Ford (Elvis) as Bill, Declan Coyle (Long Black) as Stevie, Stephen Curry (Hounds Of Love) as JJ, Hattie Hook (Savage River) as Pattie, Finn Treacy (The Portable Door) as Peter, Emma Hamilton (The Tudors) as Sheila and Cheree Cassidy (Underbelly) as Marlene.

While no exact release date has been given for Ten Pound Poms season 2, we do know that it will be coming to BBC One and iPlayer in 2025.

Once again, the new season has been created and written by BAFTA award-winning Danny Brocklehurst, who is a longterm collaborator with Keegan with the pair having worked together on Fool Me Once and Brassic.

On the announcement of Ten Pound Poms returning for season 2, writer, creator and executive producer Brocklehurst said: "The positive viewer response to Ten Pound Poms was a true delight. We tapped into a little-known part of our recent history and told stories which reflected the realities of the real Poms that made the trip.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be teaming again with the BBC, Stan and Eleven to continue our characters' adventure down under."

Ten Pound Poms season 2 will air on BBC One and iPlayer in 2025.

