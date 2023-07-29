There's clearly unfinished business between the pair, so it makes perfect sense that we're taken inside his mind to gain further understanding of their dynamic.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2: Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah), Lola Tung (Belly) Prime Video

Speaking about the opportunity to narrate the episode, Casalegno told EW that the experience was "a blast", adding: "What's so cool about Belly and Lola's performance is the inner monologue. Everything that's in her head is on paper... [and] it helps with our jobs of how to get to those places. To be able to see what was intended behind Jeremiah's actions and mind and reactions and emotions was really cool because that's not a very common occurrence.

"I feel like we'll probably never have another job in our lives that is going to be similar to that, where it basically tells us what we're thinking."

Casalegno said that narrating the episode was "a good opportunity and a learning experience", but that recording was a "different story", revealing: "It was an interesting experience. As I'm saying things and seeing things, I can remember what I was saying in my head with what was written on the paper.

"It was fun translating dialogue through my eyes with my voice from a studio booth hundreds of miles away. It was really weird."

As for whether Casalegno taking on the narrator role this season was always part of the plan, series showrunner and original book author Jenny Han said it was something she thought about when writing the novels: "It actually comes honestly from the books because the second book, It's Not Summer Without You, is told halfway from Jeremiah's perspective. So I always knew that I wanted to do an episode from his point of view."

Although the episode showcases Jeremiah's growth as a character, there's still a lot of questions that loom over his and Belly's future.

According to the synopsis for this season: "Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."

