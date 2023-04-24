The internet has been ablaze with fan theories over the past couple of days after the Stranger Things writers tweeted out the official movie poster for Evil Dead Rise.

It's not the connection that fans may have been expecting but it looks as if Stranger Things and Evil Dead Rise could share a lot more in common than we thought.

The official account for the Netflix series's writer's room tweeted: "We rarely promote new movies on here… But Evil Dead Rise and ST5 share something small but awesome in common…."

Tweeted on Friday 21st April, the weekend has seen many people throw their fan theories to the wall hoping for some confirmation or word from the writers. But instead, the account simply replied: "Man some of y'all are so close. But no cigar."

One of the particular theories that seems unlikely but has gained some traction is the link to Eddie Munson. The beloved character died in the last episode of season 4, prompting many fans to have an emotional reaction to Eddie's death and calling for him to make a return.

Well, one fan has surmised from Evil Dead Rise's poster that it could possibly hint to another resurrection – this time for Eddie.

Circling specific letters in the film's title to spell out Eddie's name, the fan tweeted the newly highlighted poster which has led to others wishfully hoping and speculating.

Another fan wrote: "all the characters who died are coming back as 'zombies' yes," to which the writer's room account simply said: "no zombies." So make of that what you will.

The Stranger Things writers also added that they are "probably one tweet away from getting a call from Netflix PR", which only got fans more intrigued.

It has also led many to go and watch the new horror film for themselves, prompting eager viewers to list any similarities spotted between the two.

One fan suggested a character in the movie looked a lot like Noah Schnapp's Will Byers, although people have since clarified that the person in question is actually Gabrielle Echols, who plays Bridget in the film.

Others have floated the idea that this could perhaps have something to do with Vecna, potentially crossing film and TV universes to create a "multi-legged monster", according to one fan theory.

While nothing has been confirmed, it's safe to say that the anticipation for Stranger Things and some kind of Evil Dead Rise crossover has now steadily risen.

Vecna in Stranger Things. Netflix

Filming for the upcoming fifth season will take place this June, which was revealed last month by cast member David Harbour. He said: "We start shooting that in June, and that will be the final season.

"I did a lot of training for season 4. He [Hopper] was in a very specific position, that Russian prison. It was about making him a different guy and sort of shedding a layer of himself physically, mentally, and emotionally.

"But now he's back in town, he's back in America where they have cheeseburgers, so he will be well-fed."

Although fans are sad to hear that this will be the final season for the series, there's set to be a lot in store – clearly inspired from other popular releases too.

