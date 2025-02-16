Sharon Stone reportedly about to join Euphoria season 3
Stone is best-known for her roles in films including Casino, Total Recall and Basic Instinct.
Oscar-nominated actor Sharon Stone is reportedly in negotiations to join Euphoria season 3, as the cast for the new run of episodes continues to fill out.
It's currently unknown what role Stone would be playing, but Deadline has reported the news of her negotiations, saying that an official announcement is expected following the closing of her contract.
Stone is best-known for her roles in films such as Casino, Total Recall and Basic Instinct, while she was recently seen in Kaley Cuoco series The Flight Attendant, and will star in next year's Nobody 2, alongside Bob Odenkirk.
She was featured in the BBC's 100 Women list for 2024, with the broadcaster noting her acting career alongside her philanthropic work, which has seen Stone recognised by Nobel Laureates with a Peace Summit Award for her activities in support of people with HIV.
The third season of Euphoria is currently in production and is set to arrive in 2026, four years after season 2 first debuted, and will be made up of eight episodes.
It has already been confirmed that the new season will take place following a time-jump, meaning the characters will no longer be in high school.
A number of major cast members have already been confirmed to return, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and Colman Domingo.
Zendaya previously said of the decision to set season 3 after a time-jump: "It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I'll be interested to see what happens too."
Euphoria is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW with an Entertainment Membership.
