Stone is best-known for her roles in films such as Casino, Total Recall and Basic Instinct, while she was recently seen in Kaley Cuoco series The Flight Attendant, and will star in next year's Nobody 2, alongside Bob Odenkirk.

She was featured in the BBC's 100 Women list for 2024, with the broadcaster noting her acting career alongside her philanthropic work, which has seen Stone recognised by Nobel Laureates with a Peace Summit Award for her activities in support of people with HIV.

Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn and Zendaya as Rue Bennett in Euphoria. HBO

The third season of Euphoria is currently in production and is set to arrive in 2026, four years after season 2 first debuted, and will be made up of eight episodes.

Read more:

It has already been confirmed that the new season will take place following a time-jump, meaning the characters will no longer be in high school.

A number of major cast members have already been confirmed to return, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and Colman Domingo.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Zendaya previously said of the decision to set season 3 after a time-jump: "It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I'll be interested to see what happens too."

Euphoria is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW with an Entertainment Membership.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.