*Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Rivals season 2, which are available to stream on Disney Plus*

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The first three episodes of Rivals season 2 are not only packed full of sex, raunchy encounters and plot twists, but they also come with a heavy dose of vengeance.

Things have turned rather nasty in Rutshire as secrets come to the fore and hurt feelings lead to some pretty major consequences – with that being the case in the Stratton household. After finding out about Sarah's (Emily Atack) pregnancy, Paul (Rufus Jones) decides to use it to his advantage in his political campaign and announce it live on-air on Sarah and James's (Oliver Chris) show.

Still deciding what to do about the pregnancy herself after being urged by Tony (David Tennant) to get an abortion, the announcement is not only a surprise to Sarah but also, to everyone she works with.

When asked about what he thought Paul's motivations were for doing such an awful thing, Rufus Jones told Radio Times: “That is sort of arguably the darkest thing that happens between us because it’s so coercive, it’s using an unborn baby as leverage and it’s blackmail. It’s just horrible.”

Atack agreed, saying: “It’s just awful, isn’t it?”

Emily Atack in Rivals season 2. Disney+

Jones continued: “Every politician needs a little baby to dandle at the end of a garden lane when the world’s press are there and a scandal’s broken. That’s all he’s got in mind, his public profile and wouldn’t a baby just top that off?

"Rather than let Sarah deal with it in the way she wants, he makes her have it. It’s awful but it’s done out of desperation as well, I think. I’m not sure it’s malevolent in a Baddingham kind of way, it’s more so just like… a scramble.

"It’s a very good thumbnail sketch of where men and women were in 1987. I think a lot of men would probably go around talking about their partners pregnancy before that was necessarily in the bag. That felt like a very contemporary, 1987 sort of moment.”

This season certainly sees a bit more of a focus on the Strattons, with their comedic first season being replaced by a bit more of a intriguing window into their dynamic.

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In these new episodes, we're also seeing a new side to Sarah, who previously unashamedly used her sexuality for professional gain but is now reckoning with a different kind of future in TV.

Speaking about what it felt like to inhabit the character this season, Atack told Radio Times: “I almost want to sob when I talk of Sarah Stratton and her journey because I see so much of myself in her. I know that makes some people wince a little bit and my mum will be going ‘Oh God, don’t say that in interviews!’ but I do see a lot of myself in her.

"That’s a difficult thing to say but it also allows me to take this character and just completely embody it and bring authenticity and nuance to her because I understand women like this, I really do."

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She went on: "It’s about showing that especially back then, women were just trying to survive in male-dominated spaces. In the first series, her agenda was to climb the higher echelons of society to be a famous TV presenter and be adored so she sleeps her way to the top.

"This time round, it’s how can she be conniving enough with her pregnancy to gain control of everything going on, but also to find a family and a base for herself and a man that’s going to look after her. So she’s got her sights set on very different things.”

Rivals is available to stream on Disney+. Season 2 premieres on Friday 15 May 2026. Sign-up to Disney+ from £5.99 a month.

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