Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Good Omens season 3.

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As Good Omens bows out with season 3, stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen have reflected on the show's "bittersweet" and "philosophical" ending and have said goodbye to the beloved fantasy series once and for all.

The feature-length finale saw Sheen's angel Aziraphale and Tennant's demon Crowley reunite to face the Second Coming after the season 2 finale saw them part ways in devastating scenes.

While the pair managed to repair their relationship, the show's end saw the pair sacrifice themselves to give humanity a world with true free will. After admitting their feelings for each other, they bid each other a heartbreaking farewell.

However, an epilogue of sorts revealed that, billions of years later, a human version of Crowley (astrophysicist Anthony Crowley) and Aziraphale (bookseller Asa Fell) found each other once again. The final scenes gave a glimpse into the pair's long and happy life together, suggesting that they would be able to find each other in any lifetime.

Speaking about the ending in a bonus feature released after the finale, Sheen said: "Aziraphale and Crowley choose annihilation for the good of humanity. They want human beings to be free and to have freedom of choice - but it means they have to disappear.

"They ultimately choose what they believe is right for humanity over their own happiness. Unbeknownst to them, life finds a way."

David Tennant as Crowley in Good Omens season 3 Prime Video

Tennant added: "It's almost quite philosophical. In some ways, it's quite unlike anything that's gone before, and yet it seems the only way this story could end - with something of a meditation on what it is to be a human, really. [It's] something that I will be proud of and will live with me forever."

"It's incredibly bittersweet to get to the end of it," Sheen went on to say.

Good Omens season 3 was shortened from a six-episode season to a 96-minute finale after Neil Gaiman's exit.

Gaiman, co-author of Good Omens, exited the TV series after he was accused of sexual assault, which he has strongly denied. He contributed to writing the Good Omens finale but he did not work on the production and his production company Blank Corporation was not involved.

A total of nine women have spoken out against the writer, with their accusations being detailed in a Vulture article published in January 2025, and in a Tortoise Media podcast released in July 2024.

Allegations included claims that Gaiman engaged them in "rough" sex and BDSM without their consent. The novelist has firmly denied any non-consensual or illegal conduct in a statement.

He said: "As I read through this latest collection of accounts, there are moments I half-recognise and moments I don't, descriptions of things that happened sitting beside things that emphatically did not happen.

Prime Video

"I'm far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever."

Tennant previously told The Independent of the being able to wrap the series up: "We're doing Good Omens again. We're going back to do the final. We're doing a final.

"There's been a slight rejig with the personnel. But we still get to tell that story – I think it would have been very difficult to leave it on a cliffhanger. So I'm glad that's been worked out."

Good Omens season 3 is available to stream on Prime Video now. Get 30 days for free with an Amazon Prime free trial.

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