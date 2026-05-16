❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Rivals star Emily Atack reveals how she helped craft major season 2 paternity reveal - and talks "really sad" moment
Who saw that coming?
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Saturday, 16 May 2026 at 8:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Plan every match, track every score and never miss a moment with a subscription to Radio Times – enjoy 10 weeks for £10. Plus, when you subscribe by 27 May you'll receive the special World Cup issue which includes an iconic wall chart.
Subscribe now
Loading...
Ad
Loading...