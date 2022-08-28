The series, which tackles a new mystery in each two-hour episode, welcomes cast familiar to many from the likes of The Crown , Coronation Street and Call the Midwife .

Read on for your guide to the cast and characters in Ridley.

Ridley cast: Who stars in the ITV series?

Adrian Dunbar plays Alex Ridley

Ridley: Adrian Dunbar stars as Alex Ridley (ITV)

Who is Alex Ridley? After 25 years as a detective, Ridley thought he'd retired from the force, until a dark and complex case tempts him back as a consultant. Ridley doesn't suffer fools easily, and his unorthodox policing methods sometimes get him in trouble - especially when he becomes too attached to a case. He's a big empath, and shows real talent in understanding the psychology of murders.

When we meet Ridley, his life is in turmoil having lost his wife and daughter in an arson attack 18 months ago. He couldn't come to terms with the tragedy and his guilt got the better of him, meaning he took early retirement on medical grounds. Outside of work, he loves his jazz music and performing in a local club - yes, that really is Dunbar singing.

Who is Adrian Dunbar? You can't mention Adrian Dunbar without mentioning his stand-out role in Line of Duty as Ted Hastings, a role he's played since 2012. Dunbar has also starred in Blood as Jim Hogan, Broken as Father Peter Flaherty and The Hollow Crown as Plantagenet. He played Martin Summers in Ashes to Ashes, Ralph Nickleby in The Life and Adventures of Nick Nickleby and Sean Delaney in Silent Witness.

Speaking about what drew him to the role of Alex Ridley, Dunbar said: "He’s complicated in many ways, quite a distance away from anything I’ve played before, even though it’s me, it looks like me, and there’s obviously echoes of Ted Hastings, because he’s a cop. But there are so many interesting layers to his personality, so many things in his background, his history, especially with all the different places that he goes to and the different things he has to deal with. The complications of the guy, I think, was the main thing that attracted me to it."

Bronagh Waugh plays Detective Inspector Carol Farman

Ridley: Bronagh Waugh is DI Carol Farman (ITV)

Who is Detective Inspector Carol Farman? Having received a promotion, Farman is determined to make her mark in the force. She's loyal, warm-hearted and intelligent, making her the perfect former colleague of Alex Ridley. She's married to wife Geri (Bhavna Limbachia), and the pair have a son, Jack (Tareq Al-Jeddal). Farman reaches out to her former mentor for help in the complex case featured in episode 1, and the pair have to come to terms with a readjusted power dynamic.

Who is Bronagh Waugh? It's been a busy year for Waugh, who's already appeared in Our House, The Suspect and Ridley. She's also known for her roles in ITV's Viewpoint, Des and Midsomer Murders. Fans might also recognise her from season 3 of Unforgotten, when she played Jessica Reid.

Speaking about why she wanted to play the formidable Farman, Waugh said: "DI Carol Farman is a really well-shaped and layered character. What I loved about her is she’s complex, she’s layered, and she’s really good at her job. She’s a brilliant detective, but she does things her own way. She’s warm, she’s funny, she doesn’t take any nonsense. She’s a great mother, and she has a great home life with a loving wife. But she is like a dog with a bone when it comes to work, and very focused and entrenched, and absorbed in her work. So trying to strike that home-work balance is difficult for her. I really liked her. I thought she was tough, no nonsense, and felt like a real woman."

Terence Maynard plays DCI Paul Goodwin

Ridley: Terence Maynard is Paul Goodwin (ITV)

Who is DCI Paul Goodwin? Very much a modern policeman, Goodwin is quiet, but ambitious. He can steady any ship he's asked to lead. He has a complex relationship with Ridley who saw right through his charming persona. When Ridley is brought back into the force as a consultant, the pair are forced to bury any ill feelings they had for each other and work together for the good of the case.

Who is Terence Maynard? Just a couple of weeks ago, Maynard starred in Sherwood as DS Cleaver. The actor has had a varied range of roles, including Artorius in The Witcher, Tony Stewart in Coronation Street and Portis in Spy.

George Bukhari plays DC Darren Lakhan

Ridley: George Bukhari as DC Darren Lakhan

Who is DC Darren Lakhan? DC Lakhan had two years in the army before joining the police force. He was a troubled teenager but found discipline within the force. He's determined and ambitious, so he'll always go the extra mile for a case.

Who is George Bukhari? Bukhari starred as Sammy Farr on Coronation Street, playing the character on and off for a couple of years. He also appeared in Russell T Davies' Years and Years, where he played Jonjo Aleef, but it's Ordinary Lies he's perhaps best known for, where he played Jason.

Georgie Glen plays Dr Wendy Newstone

Ridley: Georgie Glen as Wendy Newstone (ITV)

Who is Dr Wendy Newstone? Newstone is the dependable chief forensics officer and police pathologist in Ridley. She has a first-class brain and a morbid fascination with her job, meaning she's one of the best Crime Scene Investigators in the country.

Who is Georgie Glen? Scottish actress, Glen, most notably played Miss Millicent Higgins in Call the Midwife, but she's probably best-known for playing Audrey McFall in Waterloo Road. The accomplished actress has also starred in Silent Witness, The Crown and The Larkins.

Julie Graham plays Annie Marling

Ridley: Julie Graham as Annie Marling (ITV)

Who is Annie Marling? Marling is a great friend and support to Ridley, and is really the only person he opens up to as she was best friends with his wife, Kate, and godmother to his daughter, Ella. She is the owner of Marling's jazz club where Ridley often slips in for a drink and a tinkle on the piano.

Who is Julie Graham? In 2020, Graham starred as Ravio in Doctor Who, but that wasn't her only foray into the Whoniverse as she played Ruby White in The Sarah Jane Adventures, too. She's also been in Shetland as Rhona Kelly, Benidorm as Sheron Dawson and The Bletchley Circle as Jean.

Aidan McArdle plays Michael Flannery

Ridley: Aidan McArdle as Michael Flannery (ITV)

Who is Michael Flannery? Criminal Flannery is serving a 15-year sentence for the death of Kate and Ella Ridley. He used his forgettable face and persona to sneak around Allerton Bridge, and was largely unnoticed in life until the night of the fire.

Who is Aidan McArdle? Just this year, McArdle starred as Alistair in the Channel 5 series, The Holiday. He also appeared in The Trial of Christine Keeler, where he played Roger Hollis. McArdle also starred in the likes of Clean Break, Mr Selfridge and The Fall.

Bhavna Limbachia plays Geri Farman-Hoyle

Who is Geri Farman-Hoyle? Unlike her wife, Geri is laid-back and warm, but she's certainly not a pushover, and fights for what's right.

Who is Bhavna Limbachia? Limbachia is best known for her role as Rana Habeeb in Coronation Street, where she was part of fan-favourite ship, Kana. Before she joined in 2016, she played Alia Khan in comedy Citizen Khan.

Tareq Al-Jeddal plays Jack Farman-Hoyle

Who is Jack Farman Hoyle? Jack is Geri and Carol's son. He might be a typical teenager, but he had a special bond with Ridley.

Who is Tareq Al-Jeddal? This is Al-Jeddal's first major TV role.

Who guest stars in Ridley episode 1?

Jennifer Hennessy plays Moll Halpin

Alexandra Hannant plays Catherine Halpin

Rob Mitchell-James plays Jesse Halpin

Amanda Lawrence plays Lorna Spalden

Pauline Turner plays Esther Parry

Conor Lowson plays Steve Parry

Graeme Hawley plays Daniel Preston

Erin Shanagher plays Penny Lindsey

Caroline Lee-Johnson plays Gill Moreland

Reece Douglas plays Adam Moreland

Elizabeth Berrington plays Jean Dixon

Ridley airs from Sunday 28th August at 8pm on ITV. For more, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.

